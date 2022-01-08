US To Establish EUCOM Special Operations HQ In Albania To Counter China

The US European Command (EUCOM) on Friday said that it was establishing a special operation headquarters in Albania as a part of an effort to boost capabilities as a keystone for regional stability. While speaking to Sputnik, former CIA analyst Ray McGovern said that the reason behind the US military opening a special operations command in Albania is because it is concerned about Tirana's ties with China.

McGovern stated that the US decided to locate a base there “because they (US) just learned that Albania is tightly ally of the Chinese Communists.”

Separately, the EUCOM has said that the US base will offer increased interoperability with US-Albanian allies. It added that base will also be important access to transportation hubs in the Balkans. The location greatly reduces travel times and increases the flexibility of both special operations and conventional forces in the region, reported Sputnik.

"The ability to rapidly move and train within the Balkans, in close coordination with other allied and partner forces, made Albania the best location for this effort," said Major General David H. Tabor, Commander of Special Operations Command Europe. "Albania remains an important NATO Ally and a valued security partner, both regionally and globally," he added.

China-Albania relations

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the announcement of establishing a US base in Albania comes after the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network in a recent analysis identified around 135 Chinese-linked projects in the region worth more than $36 billion. As per the report, the types of projects range from collaborations with Chinese tech firm Huawei, blacklisted by the US as a security threat to metallurgy, mining, energy and transport initiatives.

Further, it has also been reported that China has even expanded its influence in the region via a number of bilateral security, medical and cultural agreements in addition to vaccine donations. Previously, in a meeting visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Albanian President Ilir Meta had also stated that cooperation between the two nations has “great potential”.

Back in October, the sides agreed to boost trade while China signalled that it stands ready to work with Albania to forge high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

