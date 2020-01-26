US To Evacuate Its Citizens From Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United States government is reportedly now sending a charter flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan in an effort to evacuate its citizens and diplomats. According to international media reports, the plane, with approximately 230 people, will carry diplomats from the US consulates as well as US citizens and their families. Following the negotiations in recent days, the US was also given approval for the operation from China's Foreign Ministry and other government agencies.

The deadly SARS-like virus which has already infected thousands and reportedly killed 56 people, however, still does not constitute as a global emergency as of yet. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it a public health emergency of international concern siting that while it is an emergency in China, it is yet to become a global health emergency.

Honk Kong on January 25 also declared the virus as an emergency and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam while addressing a press conference further announced that the schools in the city to be suspended until February 17. According to reports, flights are also being stopped across China to try and limit the spread of the virus.

Precautionary measures

In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has also locked down ten cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. Wuhan, where the deadly virus surfaced, has further reportedly announced to restrict car traffic in the city from January 26. The mayor of the city of Wuhan has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning in the backlash of coronavirus.

The Indian embassy in Beijing has also issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. The embassy said that travellers should avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. It also asked all travellers from China, especially from Wuhan city, to monitor their health closely.

