Nepal Confirms First Case Of Deadly Coronavirus, Quarantines 2

Nepal has reportedly quarantined two people who returned to Kathmandu from China and kept them under observation at a government hospital in the capital city, according to the hospital authorities on January 25. The move has been taken amid the spread of deadly coronavirus outbreak in several parts across the world.

The virus has killed 41 people and infected over 1000 people, mostly from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Dr. Sher Bhahadur Pun from Teku hospital reportedly said that two persons who have recently returned from China are under observation at the hospital.

Sixth nation to confirm virus

Nepal is the sixth nation in the world where the case of the virus has been confirmed. The infected person is a 30-year-old PhD student who was quarantined at Sukraraj Tropical Hospital for about five days and was under observation till January 17.

According to the ministry, the suspected person is kept under observation and those who came under his contact are being identified. The virus was reported on January 16 in Japan which was the first case outside China.

China has expanded its travel ban to a total of 13 cities stepping up its efforts to curb the deadly coronavirus, international media reported. The deadly infection has killed 41 people and infected more than 1000 people.

China officials expand the ban

As of Saturday (January 25), Chinese officials have placed a ban on 13 cities, out of which 12 are in Hubei Province. The ban has also restricted the travel of as many as 56 million people amid constant fears that transmission rate will accelerate due to increased travel during the Lunar New Year.

Many people stayed home with temples, major tourist sites and movie theatres all shuttered as authorities sought to limit the spread of the virus. The virus has also spread outside China infecting people in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, United States, Australia, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, and Vietnam. However, the global Health Agency WHO has said that it was too early to declare it a global health emergency.

While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it as public health emergency of international concern as it is an emergency in China and has not yet become a global health emergency.

