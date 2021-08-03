US To Expand Afghan Refugee Resettlement Program As Taliban Violence Escalates

The US State Department on Monday announced that it was expanding the eligibility for Afghan refugee resettlement program for those fleeing Afghanistan as violence and political turmoil continue to escalate in the conflict-ridden country. The US is expanding opportunities for Afghans and their families at-risk to the Taliban terror for resettlement in the United States, the US State Department announced in a statement on August 2. This is targeted at those who have worked for the US government-funded program, or are still working, it said.

I’m proud today to announce a new Priority 2 designation granting U.S. Refugee Admissions Program access for these Afghan nationals and their eligible family members. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 2, 2021

Even as we remain committed to a peaceful, secure Afghanistan, we're working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked on behalf of the American people, the opportunity for refugee resettlement. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 2, 2021

This would include the current and ex-employees of US-based media organizations as well as those working for the US government or nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). This, according to the US broadcasters, implies that those Afghans who were previously ineligible to apply for the Special Immigrant Visa, such as the interpreters or translators who helped the US military during their deployment, contractors, local staff that worked for the US government in Afghanistan will now be eligible to enter the United States.

"The US objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan," the State Department said on Monday. "However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States,” it added.

[Josh Habib, far left, a 53-year-old translator for the US Marines, speaking with Afghan villagers and two Marines in the Nawa district of Afghanistan's Helmand province. Credit: AP]

The US will provide the opportunity to the American government loyalist Afghans to settle in America. The State Department said that this benefit will be provided to "many thousands of Afghans and their immediate family members who may be at risk due to their US affiliation.”However, sources told broadcasters that the Afghan applicants have to be referred by their employers, and the process for relocation will begin. But the US will not assist with relocation and the security process can take anywhere up to 12 to 14 months.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the difficulties that the Afghan applicants may face during the application of the visas but he told a news conference that the US remains "committed to seeking a peaceful and secure Afghanistan."

“This is incredibly hard,” Blinken told a press conference. “It is hard on so many levels, it’s hard to pick up and leave everything you know (and) it’s hard to get yourself to a place where you can take advantage of what opportunities exist to see to apply for refugee status. And we recognize that this is. Alas, this is the case for millions of people around the world who find themselves in very difficult situations and particularly in Afghanistan now.”

Last week, a group of roughly 200 Afghan Special Visa applicants arrived in the US from Afghanistan under US President Joe Biden’s "Operation Allies Refuge” mission to help the Afghans now facing the threats from the Taliban for helping the US after the US-led coalition troops pulled out. Relocation flights for individuals and their families who helped the US during 20 years of war were started. US President Biden told a presser that about 2,500 applicants have received the Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) and nearly 1,000 Afghans already arrived in the US.

Pak mulls Afghan refugee spillover

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Washington, DC Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf said that Pak can no longer bear the burden of taking more Afghan refugees as it has reached its maximum limits. The former made remarks during his visit to the United States to hold talks about Afghanistan border security and refugee issue. The Islamic Republic had earlier scrambled to deploy its army troops on the front line position citing the threat of violence, uncontrollable refugee influx, and ‘worsening’ volatile border situation. The army troops replaced the paramilitary, Frontier Constabulary, (FC), Levies Force, Rangers, and other forces along the Pak-Afghan border.