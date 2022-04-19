US To Keep 'careful Eye' On China's Support For Russia Amid Ukraine War

The United States State Department will closely monitor the level of support offered by China towards Russia in the wake of the "unprovoked" war in Ukraine. As the colossal conflict stepped to day 55, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday also directed a veiled warned to Beijing against helping Russia, saying that there will be "strong consequences" if China provides weapons to Russia for its operation in Ukraine. Price also underscored that China must steer clear of helping Moscow evade the sanctions imposed by the West given its operations in Ukraine.

"We are going to continue to keep a careful eye, a careful watch on the level of support the People's Republic of China exhibits towards Russia," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an interview with CNN.

Price's remarks come amid reports of China looking for ways to help Russia have emerged in the past months. Further, it is a time when Moscow is seeking to soften the impact of West-led economic sanctions with Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he "will redirect" its energy exports elsewhere. China at this point seems a perfect alternative "rapidly growing market" Putin indicated after bilateral trade between both nations surged in the first quarter of this year by 28%, as per Chinese customs data. After the Russian invasion, the overall trade between Beijing and Moscow rose over 12% compared to last year at the same time.

China alone in 2021 accounted for 18% of Russian overall trade, approximately $147 billion. A week before February 24, when Russia launched its "premeditated" attack on Ukraine, China and Moscow had agreed on a new goal deal from Russia worth $20 billion. The two countries are also under a 30-year agreement to build a new gas pipeline (Power of Siberia 2) worth $400 billion, the first one of which is operational since 2019.

US wants Ukraine 'to win this fight'

Despite China's neutrality over the Ukraine war, it is believed to be inclined towards Russia due to its common angst against the US, according to experts. Meanwhile, Washington, noting Russia's escalated aggression, has expedited its military assistance to the embattled nation. Over the weekend, the US sent four planes with military assistance with another one on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. The packages are part of the $800 million military aid that Biden announced last week. "We want Ukraine to win this fight (against Russia) and we are doing everything we can here," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told CNN.

