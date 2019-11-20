US To Provide Another Vessel To Vietnam To Boost South China Sea Patrols

The United States has decided to provide Vietnam with another coast guard cutter to boost South China Sea patrols after it transferred a Hamilton-class cutter two years ago. Addressing students at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper disclosed the decision to transfer the vessel.

US-Vietnam defence relationship

Esper met Vietnam’s Minister of Defense Ngô Xuân Lịch for discussion on ways to enhance nations’ growing defence relationship. Esper also deplored China’s unilateral effort to assert illegitimate maritime claims in the disputed region which threatens other nations to access natural resources.

Demands of freedom of navigation

The US has been a critic of China’s assertion in the South China Sea and Vietnam being a vocal opponent of Chinese claim, Trump administration has found an ally in Hanoi. It has been firm on its demand for freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and recently two US Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted a freedom of navigation operation near islands claimed by China and Vietnam in the disputed region.

China's continued deployments in Indian Ocean

In October, the United States raised apprehensions about China’s continued deployments in the Indian Ocean. Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the US Pacific fleet, said that China even possibly deploy aircraft carriers in the Indian Ocean as it has the intent to operate in a much broader area. Aquilino said that increased weaponisation, including China’s anti-ship missiles and fifth-generation aircraft, are a threat to all 'free and like-minded' nations.

“I have seen continued bullying of nations in the region. I have seen islands or rocks turned into man-made islands and militarised despite the conversations about those being for defensive purpose,” said Admiral Aquilino, who was on a visit to India.

Admiral Aquilino was of the opinion that many of the Chinese bases in the Indian ocean have been categorised as economic initiatives but have “absolutely military intent”. “They challenge and threaten all the nations in the region — our allies, partners and friends,” he added.

(With Inputs from Agencies)