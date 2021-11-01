US: Tom Hanks Surprises Same-sex Couple On Their Wedding Day At Beach In Santa Monica

Actor Tom Hanks grabbed headlines recently when he surprised a same-sex couple on their wedding day at a beach in California's Santa Monica with his unexpected appearance. To make the couple's wedding more memorable, the Oscar-winning star decided to extend his best wishes to the newlyweds. Diciembre and Tashia Farries, who married on 22 October, were pleasantly delighted when the Forest Gump star stopped by during their wedding ceremony. “Think it’s safe to say that our wedding is one to remember. The best day of my life turned into the best memory of a lifetime.. Thank you Tom Hanks for spicing up our beautiful and amazing day! [sic]." Tashia wrote on her Instagram page while sharing a few pictures of her wedding.

Meanwhile, Tashia's Insta post has garnered more than 3,100 likes since it was shared on Friday, 29 October. Besides it also accumulated several comments from people who congratulated the couple. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "So happy for you guys look at your faces so in love and glowing [sic]." "Congratulations Chef Tanisha!! You deserve all the happiness and love coming your way [sic]." "What a beautiful Special Wedding congratulations you two [sic]," expressed a third. "This is a really beautiful wedding— getting married in Santa Monica on the beach! Gorgeous! [sic]," read another comment.

Have a look at the post here:

Here are some comments by users:

Tom Hanks' post-apocalyptic drama set to release on 5 November

It should be mentioned here that in September, the full trailer of Tom Hanks-starrer science fiction Finch was released. The trailer showcases the eponymous character's nerve-wracking journey as he ventures into the post-apocalyptic world, to find an abode for his two companions - a dog and a newly created robot. The almost 3-minute clip was released by Apple TV+ and showcases the dreadful glimpses of the dystopic and deserted America after being ravaged by an apocalypse. Tom Hanks will be seen essaying the role of a robotics engineer, who has survived a cataclysmic solar event. The trailer shows three characters in their cross country journey to beat the deathly encounters and move towards safety. The movie is set to be premiered on Friday, 5 November.

Image: Instagram/@pinchoflovebytashia