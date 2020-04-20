US: Top Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci Warns Against Reopening Too Quickly

As US governors are facing protests against the stay-at-home orders, the top infectious-disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that sudden reopening will backfire. Dr Fauci, who is on the White House coronavirus task force, gave a message to the protesters that the virus has nothing to do with the economics, so it is important to get it under control before the gradual reopening of businesses.

Speaking to a news channel on April 20, Dr Fauci acknowledged that it is painful to follow guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening but any other way will backfire. He said that the “real recovery” of the economy won’t happen without getting the virus under control. He also added that jumping the gun can lead to a big spike in the number of coronavirus cases which will be a setback to the progress made.

Earlier today, Governor Jay Inslee slammed Republican legislators for claiming the social distancing measures as a “deep state” plot and inciting people to defy stay-at-home orders. Taking to Twitter, Inslee said that radical statements by Republican lawmakers are irresponsible and could lead to the spread of the deadly virus.

'Crowd won't determine course'

Inslee said that he has been hearing from people who want to reopen their businesses and go back to work but they are staying home to accomplish it as soon as possible. Calling it difficult and frustrating times, the Washington governor added that he understands the urgency of the crisis but it is not the time to halt the progress.

I support free speech. But crowd counts or speeches won’t determine our course. This isn’t about politics. It can only be about doing what is best for the health of all Washingtonians. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 19, 2020

However, US President Donald Trump called people protesting against their governors’ social distancing measures as “great people”. In a series of tweets, Trump had called for ‘liberation’ of the states as the protesters continued to demand the reopening of businesses and end stay-at-home orders.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

