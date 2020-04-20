COVID-19: Donald Trump Calls Social Distancing Protesters 'great People'

US President Donald Trump called people protesting against their governors’ social distancing measures as “great people”. In a series of tweets on April 17, Trump had called for ‘liberation’ of Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia as the protesters continued to demand the reopening of businesses and end stay-at-home orders despite the threat of coronavirus.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Hundreds of demonstrators have been protesting against their governors to end the lockdown and resume businesses. During the White House press briefing on April 19, the US President was asked whether his tweets would help in inciting violence as some governors reportedly received death threats.

“I’ve seen the people. I’ve seen interviews of the people. These are great people,” Trump responded.

Gradual reopening plan

Meanwhile, 10 governors from the east and west coast have teamed up separately to restore the economy by gradually reopening the businesses in the region. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the formation of a multi-state council aimed at developing a fully integrated regional framework to gradually lift the stay-at-home orders while minimising the risk of coronavirus spread.

Governor Cuomo has teamed up with five counterparts in adjacent states of Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The New York Governor said in a statement that the only path to sustainable economic recovery is through a strong healthcare recovery. He added that a coordinated, regional approach, informed by a multi-state council of experts, will help them avoid a major setback with potentially disastrous consequences.

On the West Coast, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee have agreed on a shared vision for reopening the economies and controlling the pandemic. In a joint statement, the governors said that the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 with states acting in close coordination.

“We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies – one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business,” said the governors.

