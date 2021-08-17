'US Troops Can't Fight Endlessly In Other Country’s Civil War': Jill Biden On Afghanistan

Expressing concerns with the families of American soldiers who served and sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan for the last 20 years, US First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday offered a helpline number for those who are "hurting" and want to "talk to someone". The US First Lady was speaking on the current situation of Afghanistan, however, she made no comments on the suffering of the thousands of Afghanistanis who were seen taking desperate measures to leave the country. She further defended her husband, President Joe Biden's decision of withdrawal of troops by saying that America was serving "in another country’s civil war". The US President on Monday night broke his silence on the matter and blamed Afghan leadership for the chaos.

In a series of tweets, Jill Biden wrote as US President said that "I cannot – and I will not – ask our troops to fight on endlessly" and in another country’s civil war – taking casualties, suffering life-shattering injuries, leaving families broken by grief and loss.”

If you are hurting today and need to talk to someone, the Military Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for service members, veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. Call 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255. (3/3) — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) August 16, 2021

US President Joe Biden blames Afghan leadership

Breaking his silence on the Taliban take over on Kabul, President Jo Biden on Monday night said that the aim behind US troops' presence in Afghanistan was never 'nation building' and it was to prevent al-Qaeda from using it against the US. Admitting that the US will be criticised, President Biden said that he cannot repeat mistakes or cannot ignore issues like other leaders and it is "wrong to ask US forces to step up when Afghanistan did not". The statement from the US President was based on reports stating Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country after the military surrendered to the Taliban.

Mentioning a previous meeting with the ousted leader of Afghanistan, Biden stated, "Ashraf Ghani insisted the Afghan forces will fight, but they did not." He stated that he had had "frank conversations with Ghani on how Afghanistan should be prepared to fight". Biden also stressed the need for Afghanistan to engage in a political settlement. While admitting that the images of Afghanistan now are 'gut-wrenching' Biden said, "I am clear of my answer. I am not going to conflict with the interests of the US."