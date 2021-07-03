US Troops To Completely Leave Afghanistan By 'end Of August': White House

All US Troops will pull out of Afghanistan by the end of August, a top official said on June 2 adding that all American and NATO forces have already left conflict scarred Bagram airbase. Addressing a media conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki further confirmed that Pentagon will continue to provide security systems and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country in the coming months. US troops had been stationed in Afghanistan for nearly two decades but a tripartite agreement inked between Taliban, Kabul and Washington in 2020 has facilitated their return.

“Well, we currently expect it to be completed by the end of August. So, as you know, the President decided to withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan and finally end the U.S. war there after 20 years. But in terms of the timeline, we currently expect it to be completed by the end of August,’ she said.

Meanwhile talking about Bagram, which served as the linchpin for US-led operations in the rugged country, she confirmed that the troops have exited the airbase. Later, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the same, adding that the sensitive airbase would be guarded by Afghan defence forces from now on.

All Coalition and American troops have departed Bagram Air Base last night. The base was handed over to the ANDSF. ANDSF will protect base and use it to combat terrorism. — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) July 2, 2021

Contractors to be relocated

When asked about Visa applications of Afghanistan contractors, drivers, translators, engineers and all those who’ve “really put their lives online for the US”, she said that the administration has identities a group of “SIV applicants” who will be will be “relocated outside Afghanistan”. “There is a range of options, but that will happen before we complete our military drawdown by the end of August, in order to complete their visa application process from there,” she said.

According to the Associated Press, on July 1, Bagram Airfield, the epicentre of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force in its entirety. The US top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, however, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces”.

According to AP, Afghanistan’s district administrator for Bagram, Darwaish Raufi, said the American departure was done overnight without any coordination with local officials. He added that as a result, early on Friday dozens of local looters stormed through the unprotected gates before Afghan forces regained control.

Image: AP