US: Trump Rejects Reports Claiming FBI Searched For Nuclear Documents, Terms It 'hoax'

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed media reports that claimed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents were also looking for nuclear weapons-related classified documents when they raided his Florida house on August 8. Taking to his social media platform "Truth," Trump called nuclear weapons-related reports a "hoax." "Nuclear weapons are a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax," the Republican leader stated, referring to the probe into his campaign's ties to Russia by then-special counsel Robert Mueller.

The former US President also criticised the law enforcement personnel who searched his Mar-a-Lago house, branding them "sleazy." "Why wouldn't the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyers, or others, present? [sic]," Trump further added on his social media platform. According to reports, it was not immediately clear what information the FBI was looking for, such as whether the nuclear weapons in question belonged to the US or another nation. Further, it was also not clear if the federal agents discovered the documents they were looking for, NBC News reported.

Trump calls for release of search warrant used by the FBI

Meanwhile, Trump has also echoed the Justice Department's request asking a federal judge to release the search warrant used by the FBI agents to raid his Florida house. This comes days after a federal agency raided Trump's 'Mar-a-Lago' house on August 8. The raid was conducted amid reports that the 76-year-old Republican leader was illegally holding the White House's classified documents at his house. According to reports, the Justice Department's request came amid mounting pressure from Republican lawmakers and other Trump allies to explain on what basis it allowed to conduct a raid at a former President's house.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal agency's raid comes after the National Archives recovered as many as 15 boxes containing classified information related to the White House, from Trump's Florida house. Enacted in 1978, the Presidential Records Act mandates the White House records to be preserved as the US government's property. Former FBI officials claimed that possession of the government's records by Trump was a "potential crime" which led to the raid at his house.

