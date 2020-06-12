Trump To Accept Official Republican Presidential Nomination In Jacksonville, Florida

US President Donald Trump will be formally accepting the Republican nomination for the 2020 Presidential Election at Jacksonville, Florida instead of in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to reports, the acceptance speech venue was shifted because Gov Roy Cooper was asking for a convention/gathering of smaller size due to fears of COVID-19.

Trump's acceptance expected to draw 50,000 people

As per reports, Trump’s acceptance speech is expected to draw 50,000 people and Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry have enthusiastically shown support for hosting the acceptance speech in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Mayor Curry has stated that a $100 million event like Trump’s acceptance of the Republican presidential nominee is very important for the city and will also signify to the world that Jacksonville is ready to host world-class events.

We welcome the opportunity to host the @GOPconvention in Jacksonville. A $100 million local impact event would be important for our city as an event/convention destination.The City is ready for world class events &ready show the world we are open for business. @GOP @GOPChairwoman — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) June 2, 2020

According to reports, as Trump travels to Jacksonville for his acceptance, 336 Republican delegates will still be travelling to Charlotte as the Republican National Congress business will continue to take place there.

Trump to resume campaign

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will resume his election rallies from Oklahoma, followed by a series of others in the states of Texas, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina. Trump will start off his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, marking his first rally in three months since the coronavirus lockdown.

“A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it," Trump said during a White House event. “They’ve done a great job with COVID-19, as you know, the state of Oklahoma.”

The rally is set to take place on June 19, in the city where a massacre of Black people occurred on the same day in 1921 - with the significance not lost amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

