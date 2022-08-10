Former US attorney Rudy Giuliani has come in support of his longtime friend Donald Trump and slammed the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) raid at the latter's house, terming it as "phoney". Giuliani's statements came a day after the federal agents raided the former US President's Florida house - 'Mar-a-Lago' - on August 8. The raid was conducted amid reports that Trump was illegally holding the White House's classified documents at his house. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, also expressed concern that Trump might be charged and remarked that the latest development “goes way beyond politics".

“It’s a very, very sad night for America, and for me personally, who has spent many years of my life in the justice department at the lowest and the highest levels and worked very closely with the FBI to put some of the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail,” Giuliani stated at a show hosted by WABC Radio, the New York Post reported. Speaking further, the 78-year-old politician stated that he is "ashamed" of the leadership of the FBI and the Department of Justice.

FBI raid on Trump's house is a 'complete disgrace': Former US attorney

"I am ashamed of two great institutions. They will go down in history as probably the two worst attorney general and FBI directors," Giuliani claimed. Trump's friend further contended that the raid on the former President's Florida house is a "complete disgrace" and a "matter of shame" as an American. The former attorney also hit out at President Joe Biden for turning the country into his "police state" and slammed the move as "completely political." "This is brought by an administration that is headed by a criminal, Joe Biden, who has gotten $31 million from China and the FBI doesn’t think that affects our national security," Giuliani quipped at the radio show.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal agency's raid comes after the National Archives recovered as many as 15 boxes containing classified information related to the White House, from Trump's Florida house. Enacted in 1978, the Presidential Records Act mandates the White House records to be preserved as the US government's property. Former FBI officials claimed that possession of the government's records by Trump was a "potential crime" which led to the raid at his house.

Image: AP