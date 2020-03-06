US: Flight Diverted After 'unruly Passenger' Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-air

In a recent incident, a flight was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger tried to open the emergency exit door mid-air. The American Airlines Flight 2300 took off from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago heading towards Dallas on March 3 when the incident took place, as per reports. With nearly 45 minutes into the flight, the plane had to be diverted to St Louis, Missouri, as an "unruly passenger" tried hands to open the emergency exit door.

Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger tried to open the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY — KingFazir🤴🏽 (@KingFazir) March 4, 2020

Passenger Jonathan Cowan reportedly told the media that he came near the doors without having any emotions and tried to flip up the door levers and kept on doing it. However, the man was unable to open the door as the emergency doors are kept sealed during flight by cabin pressure inside the plane, airline experts reportedly said.

Didn’t think I’d be stopping in #StLouis but I guess when someone tries to open the airplane door while in the air, you’d want to get him off! #AmericanAirlines @AmericanAir #flight2300 #dfw pic.twitter.com/NBYg6SKRAj — Amy McIntee (@AmyMcintee) March 4, 2020

Passengers managed to stop

The other passengers on the flight managed to stop him doing so after which the flight attendants assisted him. The man was tied up and held down until the plane landed, as per reports. The videos of the strange incident were shared on Twitter which show the unidentified man being detained by authorities and removed from the plane.

