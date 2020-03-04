UK: Drunk Man Accidentally Orders 189 Chicken Pieces Worth Over Rs 16,000

In a bizarre incident, a drunk man accidentally orders 189 chicken pieces worth more than Rs 16,000 after drinking for 12 hours. As per the reports, Lee Rumney was celebrating the birth of his baby Freddie when he decided to treat himself. Hannah, his girlfriend was there at home with the baby when Rumney arrived and said he had placed an order with Domino's. But when the delivery arrived at the couple's doorstep, Hannah was surprised to see a total of 19 food boxes. Rumney accidentally ordered 15 sides of chicken wings, one large pizza, one garlic pizza, wedges and a box of cookies, as per reports.

There were a total of 189 pieces of chicken and the total price soared up to £177 (Rs 16,605). Hannah reportedly said that he had to get the delivery guy to help her bring it all into the kitchen. She added that she was so embarrassed as there were so much of it. When Hannah went to the bedroom to inform Rumney about the food, he was asleep. Rumney woke up the next morning and later realised that he had repeatedly added chicken to the app basket before finalising the order.

Manchester Police caught speeding car

In another incident, Manchester police caught a speeding car on the motorway with no front tyres. The car was found struggling on M66 near Bury, at around 1.50 am on Wednesday. When the police went near the car they found the driver who was drunk six times more than the permitted limit. In the breath test, it was revealed that the driver of the car had 196mg alcohol per 100 ml of breath which was almost six times the permitted limit. The police also took to Twitter to share the incident. In the caption, they wrote that they were left flabbergasted after they saw the car with no front tyres. The also added that they weren’t surprised to find the driver highly drunk.

