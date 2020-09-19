US, UNSC Members Struggle Over 'snapback' As Iran's Arms Embargo Deadline Nears

On September 18, the UK, France, and Germany dispatched a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying, that it needs United Nations sanctions relief for Iran amid US President’s threats of “severe consequences” against the world firms conducting operations. The United Staes is set to reimpose a trade embargo on Iran as the deadline looms. In May 2019, the US pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal, Joint Co-operative Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump said in the press that the deal was “a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made”. Later, the US imposed “the highest level” of economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In the letter, cited by the sources of local European news agencies, the UNSC members stated that the Iran sanctions would be "incapable of legal effect” and the nations have made efforts to preserve the nuclear agreement and remain committed to doing so. At least 13 countries on the 15-member UN Security Council, including the UK, France, and Germany argued the US move as “void”. Furthermore, US has invited to exercise the legal right to slap sanctions on Iran using the” snapback” and Trump is reported to issue an executive order for imposing US sanctions, according to US agency reports.

Further, according to an Atlantic Council’s report, the United States’ proposed extension of the arms embargo against Iran was only supported by the Dominican Republic while the rest of the nations isolated the US with abstentions against its proposition. For months, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook have been making attempts to get the arms sanctions to vote passed in the assembly, however, the US pressure campaign has been hinting towards a failed strategy with the US Department of State’s dismantled relations with its European allies.

E3 support JCPOA

The E3’s have maintained support for the JCPOA and have led a potion to pressurize the US to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran. However, the US started the process of activating sanctions mechanism on Iran in August, which is expected to prohibit conventional Iran’s arms embargo from expiring on October 18.

