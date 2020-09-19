UN Steps Up Monitoring Of Alleged Human Rights Violations In Belarus, Says 'should Stop'

The United Nations, on September 18, denounced the repression of demonstrations in Belarus and blasted for alleged rights of violations by Belarusian authorities under President Alexander Lukashenko. During a highly charged debate at the UN Human Rights Council, diplomats noted the police crackdown in the country on post-election protests. UNHR chief Michelle Bachelet said that the country is witnessing thousands of arrests, hundreds of reports of torture and other ill-treatment including sexual violence and the reported torture of children.

Bachelet said, “The violent abduction of people in broad daylight by masked individuals, presumably on the basis of their peacefully expressed opinions. Harassment, intimidation, pressure and reported expulsion from Belarus of members of the opposition, including the members of the Coordination Council, should stop”.

#Belarus: Fundamental rights must prevail over political interests & geopolitical calculations.



"Instability and conflict are destructive & expensive. Repression -which drives grievances underground, to fester –fuels both.” -@nadanashif



Read more: https://t.co/6UB7qw66WX pic.twitter.com/02NJZwBVT6 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) September 18, 2020

During the debate, while the European ministers denounced the repression of protests since Belarus’ August 9 elections, Britain’s envoy said it would support sanctions. The UN agreed to step up monitoring of reported right abuses during the country’s crackdown on protests. Belarus, on the other hand, said that the Council’s decision on monitoring set ‘a dangerous precedent’.

UN rights investigator Anaïs Marin told the meeting via a video message that the states needed to act to prevent a major geopolitical rift. She said that Lukashenko’s ‘eagerness’ to remain in power after the end of his current term appears to be the main cause of a current political deadlock in Belarus. Marin said that over 10,000 people have been ‘abusively arrested’, with more than 500 reports of torture and thousands of ‘savagely beaten’. She further urged that the Belarusian police to ‘immediately stop escalating violence’.

Svitalana Tsikhanauskaya, a presidential candidate in the election from the opposition who has since fled to Lithuania over fears for her safety, also addressed the council and said, “The scope and the brutality of the extensive force used by the regime is in clear violation of all international norms and the universal declaration of human rights, adopted by the United Nations and Belarus as its founding member.”

She added, “We, the democratic majority of Belarusians, have repeatedly expressed our commitment to the rule of law, to democratic values and to peaceful dialogue. I once again emphasize our willingness to talk with the authorities and look for a peaceful solution to the crisis that has affected our nation”.

Belarus ‘rejects’ allegations

Belarus’ ambassador, Yury Ambrazevich, on the other hand, took the floor to insist that allowing UNHR advocates and other speakers to address the council violated the rules. He argued that only national envoys should be allowed to speak. Ambrazevich said that his government ‘rejects’ any such unfounded allegations that undermine the elections which were a reflection of the sovereign right of the people to make their own choice.

During the debate, several diplomats decried rights of violation in Belarus. The debate comes as the 47-member-nation council prepared to vote on a resolution present by Germany that raises concerns about torture, ‘arbitrary deprivations of life’ and sexual and gender-based violence linked to the August 9 presidential election. Furthermore, the resolution also cited alleged intimidation, harassment and detention of opponents of Lukashenko's government before and after the election.

(Image: AP)

