US 'urges' Citizens To Leave Iraq 'immediately' Amid Fears Of Retaliation

The United States Embassy in Iraq has urged American citizens to depart from Iraq 'immediately' on January 3 amidst escalated tensions between US and Iran over the killing of one of its top commanders, Qassem Soleimani by American troops. As confirmed by the White House and the Pentagon, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday, along with six others. To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”.

According to the official website, the statement read, “Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the U.S. Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately. U.S. citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.”

The US Embassy in Baghdad further added that due to Iran-backed militia attacks at the embassy compound, the American 'should not approach' the Embassy. However, the statement says that the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil is open for visa and American Citizen Services appointments, including passport issuance. While adding 'actions to take' the US Embassy asks American citizens to 'do not travel to Iraq and avoid the US Embassy'.

Iran warns US of 'repercussions'

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was 'martyred' in an attack by US helicopters near the airport, without elaborating. Soon after, the advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020

