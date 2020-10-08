US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Harris Blasts Pence Over Trump's 'weird Obsession'

Condemning Donald Trump’s “failure of leadership” in a range of issues, California Senator Kamala Harris blasted against the Republican administration on October 8 in the face-off with incumbent Mike Pence. She lashed out on Trump’s “weird obsession” with denying the achievements of former US President Barack Obama and getting rid of the developments made in the eight years before Trump took over the White House. Harris strengthened her stance in the debate by giving examples such as an office for pandemic” that was set up by Obama-Biden administration but Trump-Pence “got rid of it”.

"There’s a weird obsession Trump has with getting rid of whatever Obama and Biden achieved,” Harris said.

Harris on US losing trade war with China

On the subject of US-China relationship, Harris said that Trump started the greatest trade war in the world which she believes the United States has "clearly" lost. However, Pence rebutted saying “Lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it." The US Vice President said Biden has been a “cheerleader for communist China” and that the Asian country should be blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Harris said the US-China war resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs, and America's standing in the world.

"You lost it. What ended up happening because of a so-called trade war with China? America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs," Harris told Mike Pence during the first vice-presidential debate on October 7.

Meanwhile, Republican nominee Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, ignored questions about the age of their running mates and whether they’d discuss safeguards should President Donald Trump or Joe Biden’s health decline. Moderator Susan Page noted that Trump is 74 and Biden will be 78 by 2021 Inauguration Day and that both would be the oldest president to be sworn in next year.

While referring to Trump’s bout with coronavirus, Page said, "That already has raised concerns among some voters, concerns that have been sharpened by President Trump’s hospitalisation in recent days”.

