US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Pence Team Agrees To Have Plexiglass Barrier Around Him

After back-and-forth over precautions, Mike Pence’s team has agreed with the Debate Commission on October 6 to allow a plexiglass barrier near him for the upcoming Vice Presidential debate with Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City. The information was revealed by Pence’s aide to CNN as the negotiations over safety against COVID-19 finally came to an end. As per reports, the US Vice President’s team had argued throughout the week that putting any glass barriers near Pence was unnecessary and evidently opposed the move.

However, the team of his Democratic rival, Harris backing the setting up of plexiglass as a precautionary measure against the transmission of the disease that has already infected the US President Donald Trump. The COVID-19 has continued to tighten its grip on the West Wing of the White House and the fact that Pence was present at the Rose garden event last week, where the transmission is believed to have started, California senator wanted the barrier. Meanwhile, Pence has reportedly tested negative for the disease several times.

Pence aide argued utility of a barrier

CNN quoted Pence aide saying that the team had inquired the medical or scientific need for a plexiglass barrier especially when two times the social distancing guidelines as per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was implemented. The official further added that Pence is looking forward to making a strong case in favour of four more years of Donald Trump and it shall not be prevented by a barrier.

Physical barriers such as the plexiglass are typically recommended when social distancing cannot be maintained but both Pence and Democratic Presidential Nominee’s running mate, Harris would be separated by a 12-feet distance. After the negotiations, the Pence team and the debate commission have agreed to let two curved glass barriers will be in place between both the candidates. Even if US Vice President were to go ahead with the objection, Kamala harris and the moderator would have been allowed to erect barriers for protection.

