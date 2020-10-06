US Election 2020: Pence, Harris To Debate Behind Plexiglass As COVID Precautionary Measure

US Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass during their debate on October 7 to prevent any possibility of COVID-19 transmission. They will also be seated at least 12ft apart as a precautionary measure after US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced that "plexiglass will be used as part of the CPD's overall approach to health and safety". According to US media reports, the request for plexiglass was put forward by Harris’ team. Pence's spokesperson Katie Miller responded to the announcement saying if Harris wants to use a “fortress around herself, have at it." Harris's press secretary Sabrina Singh shot back:

Interesting that @VPComDir Katie Miller mocks our wanting a plexiglass barrier on the debate stage, when her own boss is supposedly in charge of the COVID-19 task force and should be advocating for this too. https://t.co/4FYyMGxoSC — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) October 5, 2020

It will not be the first time when plexiglass will be used during a debate. Last week, Democratic Senate candidate for South Carolina Jaime Harrison brought his own plexiglass screen to debate Lindsey Graham. CPD has announced other precautionary measures for the debate which include a mandatory COVID-19 test for people in the audience and they have to wear a face mask throughout the debate.

Trump's return to White House

Meanwhile, Trump has returned to the White House after he was discharged from the Walter Reed National Medical Center. White House physician Dr Sean Conley told reporters at the military hospital that the US President has exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria and has received another dose of remdesivir drug in his treatment of COVID-19.

"It's been more than 72 hours since his last fever. Oxygen levels, including ambulatory saturations and his work of breathing or all normal though," Dr Conley said.

After returning to the White House, Trump climbed up to the South Portico stairs instead of using the elevators to go to his residence. After taking off the mask, the US President stood up in the portico facing South Lawns for a few minutes and saluted Marine One.

