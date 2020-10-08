'Knew The Limit': Fly Steals The Show As It Sits On Pence’s Head For 2 Mins During Debate

As the Vice Presidential nominees were indulged in a one to one face-off, with senator Kamala Harris speaking on the issue of systemic racism, a swooping fly that nested in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair caused a stir online. The unexpected debate participant stole the limelight after it briefly aviated across the stage then perched on the Pence’s head and did not budge. As Harris focused on racial injustice and police brutality, bringing in the death of Breonna Taylor, debate watchers, unable to focus on the speakers were captivated by the buzzing motion of the desperate bug that sat onto Pence's grey hair for about 2 long minutes.
Breaking News— Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) October 8, 2020
The Fly on Pence's head has died from corona.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/1XTMEHTvIF
WHY IS THERE A FLY ON PENCE'S HEAD???— Antonio Pizza (@ap_527) October 8, 2020
Because he's full ****#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/X4X6GBo8UZ
“Is there a bug on Mike Pence's head?” A watcher enquired on Twitter. Shortly, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took to his official Twitter handle to acknowledge the bug’s ‘fly on’ swooping into the debate and securing a seat on Vice President’s head. “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” Biden commenced the fly fundraiser that created a storm of reactions. “The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control,” remarked US Senator for Kentucky on his official handle.
Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020
The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020
“Should we call the cops,” asked a commenter, to which, a pro-Republican responded, “Blame Kamala Harris for requesting a barrier?” “Dem drones are everywhere,” defended yet another. Some noticed Pence's left eye was vying, others questioned whether it was hard to ignore bug to blame. Within minutes, a Twitter account by the username ‘MikePenceFly’ was created that shortly tweeted, “Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight.”
The fly (who was attracted to shit) landed on pink eye Pence’s head.— Anonymous🍏 (@YourAnonNews) October 8, 2020
The fly won the debate. pic.twitter.com/pv3U9zEAmz
📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time:— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020
'fly'#VPDebate
Mike Pence has his own Ted Cruz “tonsil stone” debate moment! #VPDebate #Debates2020 #SusanPage #Pence #Harris pic.twitter.com/iNAwuSy4Ku— Christopher Pawelski (@ChrisPawelski) October 8, 2020
Had to land and hide, too much shade being thrown around up in here... #debate #DebateFaceFly— Debate Fly (@debatefacefly) October 10, 2016
In another comical take, the ratings started to pour in between the two Vice Presidential nominees and the fly, with Twitterati declaring the fly as the debate’s winner. “The fly stuck to his hair gel could answer these questions better,” argued a commenter at the two candidates. “I haven’t loved a fly this much since David Cronenberg turned Jeff Goldblum into one,” agreed another. “Thank you, Susan - the fly,” one other wrote, sharing the debate’s segment. “Fly on pence’s head is poetic,” one thought.
That debate was fly— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 8, 2020
(Sorry)
THE LORD OF THE FLIES, starring Mike Pence! Coming soon to a streaming platform near you.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020
the fly knew it's 2 minute limit pic.twitter.com/eNwQrxxscy— Danielle 🏳️🌈 (@DanielleForPA) October 8, 2020
Nobody:— KYLE 🖕🏽 (@thekillakay_) October 8, 2020
The fly on Mike Pence head: pic.twitter.com/N1wcrkZxQc
ITS A FLY ON HIS HEAD— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 8, 2020
Chileeeee pic.twitter.com/GycMROHPHo— Ty Janel (@tyiscozy) October 8, 2020
I’m not saying he’s an alien but I never seen a bug sit so comfortably on anyone since Men In Black.— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2020
The fly decides which party loses the election. pic.twitter.com/2ohLakqWIM— Spider-Man (@Zekrom69) October 8, 2020
You had a bug buddy too! You probably already forgot with your memory issues! 🐜 https://t.co/CbNeF9jNEf— 🌟🇺🇸Tri&Design 🇺🇸🌟 (@TriFit25) October 8, 2020
Waiter, waiter! There's a fly in my Pence! pic.twitter.com/dD02akZIXt— 🌿 𝐕𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 🌿 (@vegix) October 8, 2020
I’m stuck here till he answers a question— FlyonMikePencesHead (@FlyonMike) October 8, 2020
This just in: The fly just got a three picture deal with Universal. pic.twitter.com/89DWVCeNqD— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2020
$10 is a lil steep if you ask me pic.twitter.com/WuwBubLS5i— The Fly On Pence’s Head. (@TheFlyOnPences4) October 8, 2020
