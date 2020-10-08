'Knew The Limit': Fly Steals The Show As It Sits On Pence’s Head For 2 Mins During Debate

As the Vice Presidential nominees were indulged in a one to one face-off, with senator Kamala Harris speaking on the issue of systemic racism, a swooping fly that nested in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair caused a stir online. The unexpected debate participant stole the limelight after it briefly aviated across the stage then perched on the Pence’s head and did not budge. As Harris focused on racial injustice and police brutality, bringing in the death of Breonna Taylor, debate watchers, unable to focus on the speakers were captivated by the buzzing motion of the desperate bug that sat onto Pence's grey hair for about 2 long minutes.

The Fly on Pence's head has died from corona.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/1XTMEHTvIF — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) October 8, 2020

WHY IS THERE A FLY ON PENCE'S HEAD???

Because he's full ****#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/X4X6GBo8UZ — Antonio Pizza (@ap_527) October 8, 2020

“Is there a bug on Mike Pence's head?” A watcher enquired on Twitter. Shortly, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took to his official Twitter handle to acknowledge the bug’s ‘fly on’ swooping into the debate and securing a seat on Vice President’s head. “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” Biden commenced the fly fundraiser that created a storm of reactions. “The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control,” remarked US Senator for Kentucky on his official handle.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020

'Best seat' for debate

“Should we call the cops,” asked a commenter, to which, a pro-Republican responded, “Blame Kamala Harris for requesting a barrier?” “Dem drones are everywhere,” defended yet another. Some noticed Pence's left eye was vying, others questioned whether it was hard to ignore bug to blame. Within minutes, a Twitter account by the username ‘MikePenceFly’ was created that shortly tweeted, “Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight.”

The fly (who was attracted to shit) landed on pink eye Pence’s head.



The fly won the debate. pic.twitter.com/pv3U9zEAmz — Anonymous🍏 (@YourAnonNews) October 8, 2020

📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time:



'fly'#VPDebate — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020

Had to land and hide, too much shade being thrown around up in here... #debate #DebateFaceFly — Debate Fly (@debatefacefly) October 10, 2016

In another comical take, the ratings started to pour in between the two Vice Presidential nominees and the fly, with Twitterati declaring the fly as the debate’s winner. “The fly stuck to his hair gel could answer these questions better,” argued a commenter at the two candidates. “I haven’t loved a fly this much since David Cronenberg turned Jeff Goldblum into one,” agreed another. “Thank you, Susan - the fly,” one other wrote, sharing the debate’s segment. “Fly on pence’s head is poetic,” one thought.

That debate was fly



(Sorry) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 8, 2020

THE LORD OF THE FLIES, starring Mike Pence! Coming soon to a streaming platform near you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

the fly knew it's 2 minute limit pic.twitter.com/eNwQrxxscy — Danielle 🏳️‍🌈 (@DanielleForPA) October 8, 2020

Nobody:



The fly on Mike Pence head: pic.twitter.com/N1wcrkZxQc — KYLE 🖕🏽 (@thekillakay_) October 8, 2020

ITS A FLY ON HIS HEAD — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 8, 2020

I’m not saying he’s an alien but I never seen a bug sit so comfortably on anyone since Men In Black. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2020

The fly decides which party loses the election. pic.twitter.com/2ohLakqWIM — Spider-Man (@Zekrom69) October 8, 2020

You had a bug buddy too! You probably already forgot with your memory issues! 🐜 https://t.co/CbNeF9jNEf — 🌟🇺🇸Tri&Design 🇺🇸🌟 (@TriFit25) October 8, 2020

Waiter, waiter! There's a fly in my Pence! pic.twitter.com/dD02akZIXt — 🌿 𝐕𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 🌿 (@vegix) October 8, 2020

I’m stuck here till he answers a question — FlyonMikePencesHead (@FlyonMike) October 8, 2020

This just in: The fly just got a three picture deal with Universal. pic.twitter.com/89DWVCeNqD — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2020

$10 is a lil steep if you ask me pic.twitter.com/WuwBubLS5i — The Fly On Pence’s Head. (@TheFlyOnPences4) October 8, 2020

