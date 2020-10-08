Last Updated:

'Knew The Limit': Fly Steals The Show As It Sits On Pence’s Head For 2 Mins During Debate

US senator Kamala Harris speaking on the issue of systemic racism, a swooping fly that nested in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair caused distraction online.

Zaini Majeed
As the Vice Presidential nominees were indulged in a one to one face-off, with senator Kamala Harris speaking on the issue of systemic racism, a swooping fly that nested in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair caused a stir online. The unexpected debate participant stole the limelight after it briefly aviated across the stage then perched on the Pence’s head and did not budge. As Harris focused on racial injustice and police brutality, bringing in the death of Breonna Taylor, debate watchers, unable to focus on the speakers were captivated by the buzzing motion of the desperate bug that sat onto Pence's grey hair for about 2 long minutes. 

“Is there a bug on Mike Pence's head?” A watcher enquired on Twitter. Shortly, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took to his official Twitter handle to acknowledge the bug’s ‘fly on’ swooping into the debate and securing a seat on Vice President’s head. “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” Biden commenced the fly fundraiser that created a storm of reactions. “The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control,” remarked US Senator for Kentucky on his official handle.

'Best seat' for debate

“Should we call the cops,” asked a commenter, to which, a pro-Republican responded, “Blame Kamala Harris for requesting a barrier?” “Dem drones are everywhere,” defended yet another. Some noticed Pence's left eye was vying, others questioned whether it was hard to ignore bug to blame. Within minutes, a Twitter account by the username ‘MikePenceFly’ was created that shortly tweeted, “Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight.”

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Harris, Pence Dodge Question About Biden And Trump’s Age

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Joe Biden Lists Qualities That Make Harris 'incredible'

In another comical take, the ratings started to pour in between the two Vice Presidential nominees and the fly, with Twitterati declaring the fly as the debate’s winner. “The fly stuck to his hair gel could answer these questions better,” argued a commenter at the two candidates. “I haven’t loved a fly this much since David Cronenberg turned Jeff Goldblum into one,” agreed another. “Thank you, Susan - the fly,” one other wrote, sharing the debate’s segment. “Fly on pence’s head is poetic,” one thought.

 

Read: Trump Tweets Through Debate, Says Pence 'GREAT'

Read: Harris Blasts Trump Over White Supremacist Comment

