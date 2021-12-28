Last Updated:

US VP Harris Faces Criticism Online For Calling Democracy Biggest National Security Threat

US VP Harris did clarify that when answering the host’s question she meant to underscore the importance of a “fight for the integrity of our democracy”.

US Vice President Kamla Harris recently appeared to misspeak during an interview when she answered “democracy” when asked to name the “biggest national security challenge” facing the nation. During an interview with CBS News, host Margaret Brennan asked Kamala Harris about the one national security threat that keeps her up at night worrying. ​To this, the US Vice President responded by saying, “Frankly, one of them is our democracy”. 

Even though Harris later in the interview clarified her earlier comment, saying “there is a need to fight the integrity of our democracy,” netizens were quick to bombard social media with a barrage of comments. While some Twitter users pointed out how “unprepared” the Vice President was for the interview, others questioned her knowledge of what democracy was. Some internet users also slammed Harris for her “inability to think on one’s feet”. 

It is imperative to note here that Harris did clarify that when answering the host’s question she meant to underscore the importance of a “fight for the integrity of our democracy”. “We are embarking on a new era where the threats to our nation take many forms. Including the threat of autocracies taking over and having outsized influence around the world,” Harris said.

Harris blames Trump admin for chaotic US withdrawal from Afghan 

Meanwhile, during the same interview, the US VP also spoke about the need for the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. She refused to take any responsibility for the debacle surrounding the US military pullout from Afghanistan earlier this year, instead, she blamed the previous Trump administration for inking an agreement with the Taliban. Harris claimed the Biden administration had to abide by the deal worked out by Trump or risk a continuation of America’s longest war.

“I strongly believe that had we broken that agreement, we would be talking about the war in Afghanistan and American troops in Afghanistan, and we’re not talking about that. I don’t regret that,” she said. 

