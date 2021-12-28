US VP Harris Faces Criticism Online For Calling Democracy Biggest National Security Threat

US Vice President Kamla Harris recently appeared to misspeak during an interview when she answered “democracy” when asked to name the “biggest national security challenge” facing the nation. During an interview with CBS News, host Margaret Brennan asked Kamala Harris about the one national security threat that keeps her up at night worrying. ​To this, the US Vice President responded by saying, “Frankly, one of them is our democracy”.

Even though Harris later in the interview clarified her earlier comment, saying “there is a need to fight the integrity of our democracy,” netizens were quick to bombard social media with a barrage of comments. While some Twitter users pointed out how “unprepared” the Vice President was for the interview, others questioned her knowledge of what democracy was. Some internet users also slammed Harris for her “inability to think on one’s feet”.

She prob doesn’t even know what that means, this is because we are giving people roles for reasons besides qualifications — snoop don (@lifeisdande) December 26, 2021

Democracy under threat =Vaccines mandates, uneccesaray Lockdowns and travel restrictions. — MWAMUDZ 🐦🌴 (@MwamudzHK) December 26, 2021

Laugh Out Loud Comedy from VP this morning.

Thought CBS only did comedy at night.

Sunday Morning comedy from the VEEP today was unbelievable…..

I mean clearly this was a joke right — Brooklyn Austin (@DoscincoM) December 26, 2021

I agree, a straight Democracy is a threat, It’s a threat to our REPUBLIC!!! The Vice President seems to not even understand that the US is a Democratic REPUBLIC. Where it’s majority limited vs majority unlimited. — Nicola (@SundaySaucy) December 26, 2021

What is she thinking? Maybe she is not. — Steve Paros (@steveparos) December 27, 2021

Total laziness in being unprepared for an interview.

Absolute inability to think on one’s feet, seat.

I’ll leave the knees and back for others… — Don Riedel (@DonRiedel) December 26, 2021

It is imperative to note here that Harris did clarify that when answering the host’s question she meant to underscore the importance of a “fight for the integrity of our democracy”. “We are embarking on a new era where the threats to our nation take many forms. Including the threat of autocracies taking over and having outsized influence around the world,” Harris said.

Harris blames Trump admin for chaotic US withdrawal from Afghan

Meanwhile, during the same interview, the US VP also spoke about the need for the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. She refused to take any responsibility for the debacle surrounding the US military pullout from Afghanistan earlier this year, instead, she blamed the previous Trump administration for inking an agreement with the Taliban. Harris claimed the Biden administration had to abide by the deal worked out by Trump or risk a continuation of America’s longest war.

“I strongly believe that had we broken that agreement, we would be talking about the war in Afghanistan and American troops in Afghanistan, and we’re not talking about that. I don’t regret that,” she said.

