US VP Kamala Harris Draws Backlash On Internet For Her Promo On Space Exploration

United States Vice President Kamala Harris drew backlash from internet users after she was featured in a trailer for a YouTube Kids special ‘Get Curious’, encouraging kids to learn more about space, science and technology.

Despite US VP’s push for children to enhance knowledge about other topics, most of the netizens were seen taking a dig at Harris saying there are other issues that require her attention such as the southern border of the United States.

Even though US President Joe Biden assigned two major tasks to Harris including the country’s migration crisis budding from the southern border and chairing the National Space Council, she has drawn criticism for keeping a comparatively low profile of late in terms of both the roles.

Harris said that she 'loves the idea of exploring the unknown', in the trailer that was released on Thursday.

Harris tweeted from her account saying, “There's so much out there that we still have to learn. As the chair of the National Space Council, I'm eager to get our young people interested in STEM and space exploration.” Meanwhile, in the short clip, US VP was seen talking to children who visited her at the US Naval Observatory and saying “you're gonna literally see the craters on the Moon with your own eyes!" But it didn’t sit right with netizens who think Harris should focus “more on terrestrial matters.”

I love the idea of exploring the unknown. There's so much out there that we still have to learn. As the chair of the National Space Council, I'm eager to get our young people interested in STEM and space exploration. Watch “Get Curious” at https://t.co/d7UDjdh8NG pic.twitter.com/UYvZzsNgId — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 7, 2021

Looking into space for new places to hide exonerating evidence? — Jarrod Walker (@JarrodAWalker) October 7, 2021

Perhaps Mrs. Harris may wish to focus on more terrestrial matters of more immediate concern such as Americas porous southern border, homelessness and poverty in America. — Cherif Barsoum (@jetdriverman) October 7, 2021

If you're sending her into space, we can support that. — Elizabeth Ferrari (@48thAve) October 7, 2021

You should explore the border https://t.co/sVeQ9gVWJE — fyan pitzratrick (@gymfaithbibya) October 8, 2021

She’s not allowed to speak to adults anymore. pic.twitter.com/oURKkSjsnp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2021

@VP Want to explore the unknown and learn a whole bunch? Take a walk into any Black or Hispanic community to see all the children left behind to learn in dilapidated buildings with poor equipment and burned out teachers! https://t.co/56mfacisNK — EnglishSpringerSpaniel21 (@ESpaniel21) October 7, 2021

Harris nods as a student accuses Israel of ‘ethnic genocide’

The 'Get Curious' trailer is not the only time Harris stirred the internet. Earlier, another video of her spread like wildfire, as the US Vice President nodded when a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide, at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

She even responded to the incident by saying that the student’s truth should not be suppressed. After speaking at the university to commemorate the day, Harris took questions from the audience. A female student raised questions about the money that the United States is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the Palestinian cause, the student at the university asked, "I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers."

She also added, “Just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it's ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I'm sure you're aware of this."

WATCH: Kamala Harris nods as student accuses Israel of "ethnic genocide": “your truth cannot be suppressed" pic.twitter.com/FcqCyT7Uo8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

IMAGE: AP