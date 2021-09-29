Last Updated:

US VP Kamala Harris Nods As Student Accuses Israel Of ‘ethnic Genocide’; WATCH

US Vice President Kamala Harris nodded while a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
israel

IMAGE: AP


United States Vice President Kamala Harris nodded while a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. She even responded to the incident by saying that the student’s “truth should not be suppressed.” After speaking at the university to commemorate the day, Harris took questions from the audience, a female student raised questions about the money the United States is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the Palestinian cause, the student at the university asked, “I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers.” She also added how “just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it's ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I'm sure you're aware of this."

During the interaction, the student went on to allege that the funds that would have otherwise gone to US citizens battling with housing and health care costs instead “to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and what-not.” 

Harris’ reply to the student

The United States VP said she “was glad” the student asked the question and said that her view on the matter should be heard in a democracy. "And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we're fighting for in a democracy, right?" Harris said. The US VP also claimed that the democracy is “at its weakest when anyone is left out.”

READ | PM Modi 'glad' to have met Kamala Harris, calls India and US 'natural partners'

"Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity, right?" said Harris, later adding, "Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing. You suppress that thing. Let’s not deal with that thing.' That's not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice.

READ | Ahead of PM Modi meeting Joe Biden; What does the Kamala Harris meeting indicate?

"The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody's voice should be suppressed on that," she added.

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | Joe Biden highlights Kamala Harris' Indian roots, praises her mother during PM Modi's meet
READ | Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Prime Minister Modi over remarks of US Vice President Kamala Harris
READ | NASA successfully launches Landsat-9 into orbit; US VP Kamala Harris congratulates agency
Tags: Kamala Harris, Israel, Kamala Harris criticism on Social Media
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND