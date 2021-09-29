US VP Kamala Harris Nods As Student Accuses Israel Of ‘ethnic Genocide’; WATCH

United States Vice President Kamala Harris nodded while a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. She even responded to the incident by saying that the student’s “truth should not be suppressed.” After speaking at the university to commemorate the day, Harris took questions from the audience, a female student raised questions about the money the United States is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the Palestinian cause, the student at the university asked, “I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers.” She also added how “just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it's ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I'm sure you're aware of this."

During the interaction, the student went on to allege that the funds that would have otherwise gone to US citizens battling with housing and health care costs instead “to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and what-not.”

WATCH: Kamala Harris nods as student accuses Israel of "ethnic genocide": “your truth cannot be suppressed" pic.twitter.com/FcqCyT7Uo8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

Harris’ reply to the student

The United States VP said she “was glad” the student asked the question and said that her view on the matter should be heard in a democracy. "And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we're fighting for in a democracy, right?" Harris said. The US VP also claimed that the democracy is “at its weakest when anyone is left out.”

"Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity, right?" said Harris, later adding, "Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing. You suppress that thing. Let’s not deal with that thing.' That's not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice.

"The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody's voice should be suppressed on that," she added.

