US VP Kamala Harris Gets Booed At Her Alma Mater March Madness Basketball Match

US Vice President Kamala Harris had an embarrassing moment when she was booed during a basketball match at her own alma mater. According to The New York Post, the 58-year-old vice president received the boos when she was attending an NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The US politician attended the match with her husband Douglas Emhoff. Kamala’s match-watching experience got even worse when her alma mater Howard University was blown out in the first-round game of March Madness.

It all started when America’s real-life Veep was shown on the stadium screens during the men’s basketball match. According to The New York Post, after Harris was shown on screen, the boos were louder than the applauses. The Thursday match took place in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The video of the whole ordeal was circulated online as well. “Kamala Harris was booed by the crowd at a surprise March Madness appearance in Iowa as she watched her alma mater Howard University fall to Kansas,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Howard vs Kansas: During the time out they showed Kamala Harris on the big screen and the crowd booed,” another user quipped and shared the video of the whole ordeal.

😂😂😂😂 Howard vs Kansas: During time out they showed Kamala Harris on the big screen and the crowd booed. pic.twitter.com/QfurEyQWaS — Kathy Green (@GreenKM117) March 17, 2023

Despite the defeat, Harris made a speech

The vice president’s alma mater lost the Thursday game with a score of 96-68 in the west region matchup, New York Post reported. The Indian-origin American VP graduated from Howard University in 1986. After the results were declared, Harris went to the team’s locker room with the second gentleman and gave a motivational speech. The official Twitter handle of the NCAA March Madness shared the video of her remarks. “You guys are so good, you guys are so good,” Harris said as she met the team. “You played hard, you played to the very last second, you made all us Bison so, so proud. And you know that’s what it’s about, right? Until the last minute, you guys did that, you didn’t stop until the last second, you did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.” she added.