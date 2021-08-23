US VP Kamala Harris Reassures On 'enduring Engagement' In Asia, During Singapore Visit

US Vice President Kamala Harris, on August 23, pledged “enduring engagement” in Asia while giving reassurances of Washington’s commitment in the region. On a visit to Singapore, just days after the Taliban marched into Kabul and seized power in Afghanistan, Harris said, “Our administration is committed to enduring engagement in Singapore, into Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific.” Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a week-long trip to Asia that also includes a stop in Vietnam.

"The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader, and we take that role seriously."

Thank you Foreign Minister @VivianBala for welcoming me to Singapore. Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific are critically important to the security and prosperity of the United States. pic.twitter.com/TZjFukDeeA — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 22, 2021

Harris also said that the country has a “responsibility” and a “deep commitment” to ensuring that Afghanistan nationals, who helped America, are safe. Lauding President Joe Biden for showcasing ‘sadness’ regarding the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, Harris said that the government cannot deviate from its “primary goal” of evacuating citizens “who deserve to be evacuated.” In a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the US Vice President said that Washington is “singularly focussed” on getting people out of Afghanistan while also calling for a “robust analysis of what happened” later.

“Right now we are singularly focussed on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children,” Harris said. “We have a responsibility and we feel a deep commitment to making sure that folks who helped us are safe,” she added.

Biden on evacuation from Afghanistan

Earlier, Biden had already made it 'clear' in a press briefing that "the evacuation of thousands from Kabul is going to be hard and painful" and it would have been the same "no matter when it began." The US President clarified that evacuations could go beyond the deadline set for next week. The American troops, whose withdrawal met with Taliban re-conquering the country after two decades, has already overseen the evacuations of around 30,000 people since the insurgents entered the Afghan capital, Kabul. He added, "We have a long way to go and a lot could still go wrong."

IMAGE: AP