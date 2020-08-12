US VP Pick Kamala Harris' Uncle Says, 'she Will Choose India, If Its Not Against US'

Rejoicing in his niece being picked as the Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, her maternal uncle - Gopalan Balachandran, on Wednesday, revealed that his deceased sister would have been proud of her daughter. Highlighting how historic Kamala's pick has been for the Indian community, he said that the Half-Jamaican half-Indian Harris would always choose as per own judgment on issues relating to India. Harris is the first black woman to be chosen a major party's presidential ticket and will face incumbent Vice-President Mike Pence in the 2020 US Presidential elections.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 23,29,639; 834 deaths reported in last 24-hours

Kamala Harris' uncle rejoices historic pick

She could not come here frequently in the last couple of years as she is a Senator. She is Indian & likes India but that doesn't mean that anything India says is right for her. She is also Jamaican, an African-American, she uses her own judgement: Maternal uncle of #KamalaHarris https://t.co/6emEJiFdz6 pic.twitter.com/sZiZzxcSH2 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

If there is anything to choose between India & somebody else, provided it is not against US interests, she will choose India. After all, she has taken oath on the US Constitution: Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of #KamalaHarris (Democratic candidate for US Vice President) pic.twitter.com/tVM6myWDw2 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Joe Biden selects Indian-Origin Kamala Harris as VP & running mate for US polls

Biden picks Harris as running mate

After narrowing down to several women - most of them black - Biden, on Tuesday, chose 55-year-old California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate ahead of the Democratic party convention - slated for next week. During the Democratic presidential debates, Harris had railed hard against Biden calling him out for his opposition to school busing in the 1970s, commenting on her own history. While Biden flaunted his foolproof bromance with Obama, Harris targetted the 76-year-old telling, "You can't invoke Obama when it's convenient, dodge it when it's not". Biden has maintained that he does not hold a grudge against Harris' comments.

Biden 30330: Former US Vice President Joe Biden accidentally directs fans to a phone number instead of campaign website

Who is Kamala Harris?

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. In 2010, Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country’s second-largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice. Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019, but withdrew from the race prior to the Iowa caucuses.

In India, Trump rubbishes Russian meddling in 2020 elections but claims 'they want Bernie'

2020 Presidential race

Trump, who was recently impeached by US Congress and then acquitted by the Senate for soliciting a foreign power - Ukraine's - help in his 2020 re-election bid, will face the Democratic presidential nominee- Joe Biden in November. With his popularity at record lows due to his disastrous response to Coronavirus pandemic sweeping across US, Biden has an overall lead of 10 points according to national polls. The US goes to polls on November 3, with its results declared on November 8.