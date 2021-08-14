US Warns Afghanistan's Neighbours As Taliban Takes Over Border-crossings To Isolate Kabul

In a warning to Afghanistan's neighbours including India, the United States revealed that the Taliban have taken over border crossings, highways and major intersections around Kabul to control the communication and revenue, isolating Kabul. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, urged Afghan neighbours to act in ways that lead to better outcomes for Afghan people. US has set 11 September 2021 as the deadline for troops withdrawal - 20 years after the Twin towers were attacked.

US urges Afghanistan's neigbours of Taliban

US forces in Afghanistan continue to provide security to Kabul airport & Embassy. 3 battalions preparing to move from their current locations. Leading elements already in Kabul. The rest are preparing to move but will mostly be in place by Sunday: Pentagon Press Secy John Kirby pic.twitter.com/PZRndk6EbD — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

US sends additional troops to Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, the United States announced that it will be sending an additional 3000 troops to Afghanistan to support the orderly evacuation of civilian personnel. Talking to reporters in Washington, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that apart from 3000 troops, over 3,500 US troops will be on standby in Kuwait and 1,000 military personnel will head to Qatar to help to process Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants. US has estimated that Kabul could fall in 30 days as Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan. Moreover, US officials added that the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months after the fall of Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah to Taliban control.

On Thursday, Afghan officials say the Taliban have taken another provincial capital, the southern city of Kandahar - the second-largest city in the entire country. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. Later, Herat and Lashkar Gah too fell to Taliban which is now gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul.

Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force". China is the only nation which is preparing to recognise the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

