US Warns Its Citizens In China; Tells Them Xi's Administration May Crackdown Arbitrarily

As the ‘cold war’ between America and China continues to intensify, the former has issued a warning for its citizens residing in China. The US States department has asked Americans to exercise increased caution due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws including detention and exit bans.

For reasons related to state security

Issuing a security alert, the American government agency said that the US citizens could be detained without even knowing their crimes or without any kind of consular access, in case they try to send any message unfavourable to the Chinese government. In that case, they should ask for immediate contact with the US embassy.

“US citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogation and extended detentions for reasons related to state security. Security personnel may detain or deport US citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of People’s Republic of China government” the department said in a statement.

The department also instructed that if arrested or detained, they should immediately ask police or officials to notify the US embassy or nearest consulate In the alert, the department also provided information related to Embassy and Consulates for citizens to take note of.

Amid this, the editor of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on his Twitter handle had legitimised any such action. The Chinese frontline response stooge claimed that it was necessary as the 'US has persecuted and harassed' many Chinese people studying or working in Trump's America.

