EAM Jaishankar Issues 1st Statement On 'India-China Disengagement', Confirms Commencement

Reiterating India-China's progress to disengage and de-escalate the situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday, said that both countries had agreed to the same as troops deployed along LAC were very close to each other. This statement was made by the EAM at the India Global Week 2020, via video conference. He said that the process of disengagement has commenced and it was in progress.

Pawar rubbishes differing from 'cautious' Thackeray on lockdown; favours reviving economy

EAM: Disengagement in progress

We have agreed on the need to disengage because troops are deployed very close to each other. Disengagement & de-escalation process has been agreed & it has just commenced. It is very much a work in progress: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on India-China border issue pic.twitter.com/Y0Tipa2AQ2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

'Will help in your re-election...': China's stooge warns Trump amid tense US-China ties

India-China diplomatic talks reaffirm disengagement

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. The two countries held the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday. Reaffirming continued communication between India and China, another meeting of the WMCC will be held in the near future, stated the MEA.

Similarly, China has issued a statement on Friday, sharing positive progress made in easing the situation on the ground at the 16th WMCC meeting. The statement added that both sides have agreed to promptly and properly handle border issues to avoid rise of differences into disputes. This conciliatory tone is a major contrast to the accusatory stance taken by China previously, alleging India of intruding across the LAC.

WHO advance team heads China to look into coronavirus origin as part of global mission

China pulls back

On July 6, Chinese Army removed tents from Patrol point 14, -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place and moved back by 1 km. Moreover, sources said that rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao confirmed that both countries have progressed in disengaging and de-escalating the border situation in the June 30 Military commander-level talks.

India & China issue statements of progress in disengagement; agree to more military talks

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.