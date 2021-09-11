US Welcomes Formation Of New Lebanese Government, Urges For Quick Approval By Parliament

The United States welcomes the formation of a new Lebanese government and urges the nation's parliament to adopt it quickly so that they can begin working to alleviate the economic problems of Lebanon, Ned Price, spokesman of the State Department, declared in a statement on Friday. As per ANI, Price said, “The United States welcomes the announcement that Lebanon's leaders have agreed to form a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati.”

He even added that the establishment of a new administration would provide optimism that immediate action will be taken to meet the severe needs and genuine expectations of the Lebanese citizen. “We urge quick approval by the parliament so that this new government can get to work on concrete reforms to address Lebanon's deteriorating economic situation," Price added.

As per the US Department of the State press release, the United States has provided almost $372 million as humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people this year. It also states that the US is ready to assist the incoming government in the difficult job ahead.

Lebanon has experienced challenges varying from the COVID-19 outbreak to the financial downturn and the fall of the country's currency value since when the previous administration was dissolved in August of last year. On May 8, 2022, Lebanon will have parliamentary elections. The British government and European politicians have voiced support for the new administration, with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stating that changes in Lebanon must be implemented fast.

Establishment of new Lebanese administration

Najib Mikati, the new Prime Minister of Lebanon, promised on Friday to do all possible initiatives during his power to avert the nation's severe financial crash, encouraging divided parties to cooperate after the nation's first new administration in over a year was formed. President's administration released a new Cabinet of 24 ministers, led by Mikati.

There is a huge deal of work in front of the New Lebanese government. The new administration has confronted a big challenge which includes implementing crucial changes. The new government will also manage public outrage and unrest in the nation due to the withdrawal of gasoline subsidies, which is scheduled for this month. The government will also conduct a financial audit of the Central Bank, and begin discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package. The new Cabinet is also likely to manage next year's national polls.

Since the tragic explosion at Beirut port which occurred on August 4, 2020, caused the dismissal of then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab's administration. After that period, Lebanon was without a fully sovereign administration. During that time, competing political entities have been at odds over the composition of a new administration.

Image: AP