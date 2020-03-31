US To Send Medical Supplies To Italy, France, Spain To Help Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

President of the United States Donald Trump on March 30 said that the US will be sending much-needed supplies to Italy, France and Spain. According to reports, during his daily press conference about the coronavirus claimed that large quantities of aid were destined for Italy, France and Spain in order to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, Trump claimed that the United States would be sending $100 million worth of medical equipment and hospital necessities to Italy. Italy currently has the world's highest pandemic death toll and is one of Europe’s worst-hit nations. Trump also added that Italy's Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte was extremely happy with the US’s gesture.

As per reports, the White House released a statement that revealed, Trump and Conte had talked on the phone on March 30 and Trump reiterated the US’s commitment towards aiding Italy and the rest of its European allies in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Trump recently has been heavily criticized for what is being seen as a slow response by federal governments and state governors to the spread and impact of the coronavirus.

According to reports, on March 27 Trump ordered General Motors to begin manufacturing ventilators that are desperately required in hospitals, but the transition for the car giant will not be an easy one as the company will have to train employees as well as procure supplies.

The United States has reported more than 164 thousand positive coronavirus cases and the death toll in the states has crossed 3,000. The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in China late last year has infected 785,807 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 37,820.

Million people tested in the US

US President Donald Trump reportedly announced on March 30 that the United States has tested over 1 million people for the COVID-19 disease, as Trump showed the new rapid test kit, launched earlier, that gives results for the coronavirus within five minutes. He told the press conference while speaking from the White House’s Rose Garden, that it was the milestone for America in its battle against the coronavirus to have conducted those many tests.

