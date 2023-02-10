'US Will Continue Efforts To Expose Chinese Surveillance', Says State Department

US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, has stated that the US is investigating ways to counter China's surveillance activities that pose a threat to the nation's security and its allies. He added that the US may take action against Chinese entities connected to the People's Liberation Army that were involved in the recent incursion of a suspected Chinese spy balloon into US airspace. Price mentioned that the US is committed to protecting its interests, as demonstrated by the shooting down of the balloon last week, and that it is now considering taking action against the entities linked to the PLA.

“We will look at continuing these broader efforts to expose and to address PRC’s larger surveillance activities that pose a threat to our national security and that to our allies and partners as well,” he said. “China acted irresponsibly by violating our sovereignty. This was a profoundly irresponsible act in response to which we acted responsibly to protect our interests. This is not something that only the American people have been able to see in recent days,” he added.

China's actions threaten countries other than the US as well, says Price

Ned Price, speaking about China's actions, stated that the irresponsible behavior of the country was not only noticeable to the US but also to the rest of the world. China will have to face questions from various countries globally regarding their program that has violated the sovereignty of over 40 countries across five continents. He added that the US has been in touch with its partners through the State Department and its embassies worldwide to address the issue, which not only threatens the sovereignty of the US but also of many other countries.

“We think it’s important to share what it is that we know to hear questions and to answer questions from allies and partners around the world and to approach this challenge as we have many other challenges we face from the PRC with allies and partners by our side," he said. China has been conducting espionage on the US for quite some time. The balloon incident is only the most noticeable one. China has also been accused of conducting industrial espionage on the US.