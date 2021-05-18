US 'will Continue To Provide Assistance' To India In Fight Against COVID-19: White House

The White House on May 17 said that the United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India as its “important partner” continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to reporters at the daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that US President Joe Biden, who has already announced a $100 million worth of coronavirus assistance to India, is “deeply engaged” with the assistance programme. Psaki also added that the US will continue to work through how it can provide assistance to India during the difficult time.

Psaki said, “The President is, of course, kept abreast of the COVID pandemic - how it's impacting different regions in the world, including our important partners in India. And he has been deeply engaged as we've made determinations about the type of relief and assistance that we can and should provide”.

Further, the White Press Secretary noted the US has sent seven air shipments funded by the US Agency for International Development to India. The seventh flight, carrying additional oxygen concentrators via commercial shipping centre has also arrived, which is critical for a number of COVID-19 patients who have already been or are already battling COVID-19, Psaki said. She added that the White House expects US assistance to be about $100 million.

"We will continue to provide a range of assistance. We will remain in touch about what the direct needs are on the ground, and hope that we can play a constructive role in reducing the numbers and bringing some relief to the people of India," Psaki said.

US aid to India

It is worth mentioning that the Biden administration has delivered urgently needed medical supplies and coronavirus vaccine raw materials to India. It had taken swift action to deliver supplies, including oxygen support, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment (PPE), raw materials for the COVID vaccine, rapid diagnostic tests, and therapeutics. The US has time and again established its determination in lending unceasing aid for India during these harrowing times.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in India at 2,49,65,463 and the death toll at 2,74,390. The ministry said there are 35,16,997 active cases, while 2,11,74,076 people have so far recovered from the infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI)