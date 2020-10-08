US VP Debate 2020: Harris Remembers Mother Ahead Of Face-off, Says 'will Make Her Proud'

On October 7, as the US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Sen. Kamala Harris started the one-on-one face-off at Salt Lake City in a 90-minute debate, the California senator recalled her mother, saying, that she would “make her proud.” Ahead of the live-streamed VP Presidential debate, the Indian-origin Harris, who has often called her mother a supply of an “inspiration” and guidance said, “the fact that I am sitting here right now would make her proud.” Harris added that she, in fact, pondered about her mother a lot for the fact that she came to the US aged 19, and had given her [Harris] birth at 25.

“Joe and I have shared purpose about lifting people,” Harris spoke about her vision, adding, “I think I am sitting here that will make her proud.”

The VP nominee recounted her mother’s journey in the United States, who, she has often attributed her life’s success. Harris, prior to the big debate had earlier mentioned that her mother Shyamala Gopalan was a support pillar to the African-American and Indian-American women in the US. In a podcast interview with the former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. the Dem party candidate had also shared her parent’s struggle and fight against breast cancer, highlighting Gopalan’s dedication towards the betterment of the American health care system.

The day @JoeBiden asked me to serve with him was one of the most memorable days of my life. My mother—who came to the United States at the age of 19—I know would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/QdSG66vNO3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020

Guided through life, pushed for action

Ahead of the big day of the presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, Kamala Harris’ sibling shared a post of Harris with her mother, alongside an encouraging caption that read, “My shero: Shyamala Gopalan. #SheRose and made it possible for @KamalaHarris to run. #AAPISheRose.” The 55-year-old US Vice President nominee has been typically appreciative of her mother’s impression on her own life. In a fundraising email to her supporters, Harris said that her mother Shyamala Gopalan used to say that one must not sit around complaining and rather must do something about it. And that, her mother’s words have guided her through her entire life, pushing her to take action, solve problems, and fight for solutions. Harris post came hours ahead of the US News broadcasters’ Live streaming coverage of her debate with Pence at 7 p.m. with the Moderator Susan Page.

