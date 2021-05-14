US 'will Never Leave Australia Alone On The Field' Against China: Antony Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken May 13 pledged Washington’s full support for Australia against China’s economic burden on Canberra. As Australia and the United States marked the 70th anniversary of their alliance, Blinken addressed a joint presser with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and reiterated that the US “will not leave Australia alone.” The US Secretary of State also said that on Thursday, both nations got the chance to reaffirm the “unshakable commitment” to the alliance in a bid to ensure peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken said, "I reiterated that the United States will not leave Australia alone on the field, or maybe I should say alone on the pitch, in the face of economic coercion by China. That's what allies do."

"We had a chance today to reaffirm our unshakeable commitment to the U.S.-Australia alliance, which has been an anchor for peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific for decades," he added.

Blinken’s remarks came as the tensions between China and Australia, in recent months, have dramatically soared over a range of issues. The bilateral ties between both nations deteriorated so much that Chinese state-media with ballistic strikes if Canberra gets involved in a potential military conflict over Taiwan. Just last week, China also suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, a forum launched in 2014 and last convened in 2017. That decision had followed Australia scrapping the Belt and Road (BRI) agreement with China.

‘Australia seeks constructive ties with China’

Meanwhile, Payne also said that Australia seeks a “constructive relationship” with China and expressed Canberra’s willingness to start a peaceful dialogue but noted the budding challenges. The Australian Foreign Minister welcomed the “clear expressions of support” from the United States with regards to differences with Beijing.

“In our meeting today, we have, of course, discussed our relationships with China. And Australia seeks a constructive relationship with China. We stand ready at any time, amongst all of my counterparts and colleagues, to resume dialogue," said Marise Payne.

"But we have also been open and clear and consistent about the fact that we are dealing with a number of challenges. We welcome the clear expressions of support from Washington as Australia works through those differences. It is hard to think of a truer expression of friendship," she added.

