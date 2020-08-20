US Withdraws From Three Bilateral Deals With Hong Kong On Extradition And Taxation

On August 19, American authorities formally informed Hong Kong that the United States has withdrawn from three bilateral deals with the semi-autonomous Chinese city on extradition and taxation. This announcement came after the United States President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel Hong Kong’s preferential trade status. From last one-year former British colony is witnessing pro-democracy protests against China’s draconian National Security Act.

The tree agreements cover the transfer of fugitives and convicted prisoners as well as reciprocal tax exemptions on income from international shipping. “These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose the National Security Law, which has crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

'Made in China' From Sep 25

Companies manufacturing in Hong Kong will now have to label their products as 'Made in China', particularly those meant for export to the United States. A new notification issued by the US Customs & Border Protection said that goods made for export to the United States will need to be labeled as made in China after September 25. This comes as the United States determined that Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to enjoy a different treatment than mainland China. As per the notice issued by the CBP, the same trade tariffs will be imposed on Hong Kong as on exporters from China.

In June 1997, the US Customs Service, CBP's predecessor agency, issued a notice that goods produced in Hong Kong should continue to be marked to indicate their origin as 'Hong Kong' after the city's return to China in 1997. But the latest notice issued on August 11 read, "This document notifies the public that, in light of the President's Executive Order on Hong Kong Normalization, issued on July 14, 2020, suspending the application of section 201(a) of the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992 to the marking statute, section 304 of the Tariff Act of 1930, with respect to imported goods produced in Hong Kong, such goods may no longer be marked to indicate 'Hong Kong' as their origin, but must be marked to indicate China".

