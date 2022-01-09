US: Woman Arrested In Texas After Locking Her Son In Car Trunk For Testing COVID Positive

A 41-year-old woman from Texas named Sarah Beam locked her 13-year-old son in a car trunk because he tested positive for COVID. Sarah is a Cy-Fair High School teacher who was later detained by the police for putting her son in a car trunk. Local media suggests that Sarah has been teaching at Cypress Falls High School since 2011, but she is currently on administrative leave.

On January 3 at the site in Harris County, Texas, a witness alerted police after hearing someone in the car trunk. Sarah was stopped when she was going to Pridgeon Stadium by Cy-Fair ISD director of health services, who was manning the drive-thru, according to ABC 7. Sarah admitted to the director of health that her son was in the trunk because he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The worker then informed her that no testing would take place until the child was seated in the rear seat.

The youngster was found lying inside the trunk when Sarah unlatched the trunk, according to click2Huston. Sarah Beam stated that her 13-year-old son had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she was taking him to Pridgeon Stadium for a second test to confirm the findings. She allegedly stated that she had placed the kid in the trunk of the car because she did not want to become infected herself.

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said that law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation, which resulted in an arrest warrant for the woman. It was also reported that no harm came to the child. According to TV station KHOU 11, The Texas Department of Public Safety's Sgt Richard Standifer said that the youngster may have been gravely harmed if the vehicle had collided.

He further said that there is no way to truly secure a person in a trunk in the case of a collision. Most of the cars have crumple zones in the front and rear, so if someone is in the back of the vehicle and it crashes, they are probably more likely to be hurt. He further said that he has never heard of someone being placed in a trunk just because they tested positive for something.

