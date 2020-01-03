US Woman Suffers Severe Burns After Vape Pen Explodes In Her Backpack

A US woman residing in California was critically injured and suffered severe burns after a vape pen burst in her backpack setting her on fire. She was reportedly shopping at a Rite Aid drugstore in California, where the incident took place and set light to her clothing. The staff at the store tried to put off the flames but the attempt was unsuccessful, according to the reports. She suffered first and second degree burns as a result of the incident. Some photographs from the incident have been released which shows the woman's scarred body, her burnt backpack and the vape pen that had been totally destroyed.

Battalion Chief statements

Battalion Chief Josh Janssen, speaking of the situation at a press conference said that the woman was given medical aid on the spot before being taken to the hospital. He added that they have received multiple reports of a female on fire in a local Rite Aid. While responding to the incident, they received the updated information that the fire was caused by a vape pen that had exploded inside the woman's bag. The chief further added that when they arrived at the incident they found the victim's upper clothing had significantly burned. It is not clear what condition the woman is in.

Vape explosion in car

In a similar incident, William Brown, from Fort Worth, Texas, was using the vape while in his car. According to reports, the explosion caused shrapnel to enter his neck and slit his carotid artery, resulting in his death. Brown is believed to have tried to crawl out of his car to signal for help before collapsing on the pavement. He was then rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was declared dead after two days. According to the Tarrant County medical examiner, the electrician's cause of death was listed as 'penetrating trauma from exploding vaporizer pen'.

