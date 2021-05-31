'US Won't Allow Russian President Vladimir Putin On Human Rights Abuse': Joe Biden

The United States President Joe Biden on Sunday said that in his next meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the month of June, they will discuss human rights abuses when they meet in Geneva, Switzerland for the summit next month.

In remarks honoring Memorial Day, Biden said, "I'll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights."

The Biden administration first called for the summit last month after Russia engaged in a series of confrontational actions: temporarily amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, the SolarWinds hacking, reports of bounties placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Geneva meeting would be the first one between the two leaders after Biden became the President of the United States. The Biden Administration like its predecessors considers Russia as one of the main threats to its national security. The other being China, Iran, and North Korea.

Previous administrations have tried to improve its ties with Russia, including the reset button by the Obama Administration and the efforts by Donald Trump as well during his four years of presidency.

As per reports, despite deteriorating relations between the two countries on issues like Ukraine and election interference, Biden is hoping to establish a clear channel of communication that would avoid undue surprises.

'We want a stable, predictable relationship': US Prez Biden

In April, the US announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and slapped sanctions on over 30 individuals and key financial institutions as it held the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year's presidential election and the hacking of American federal agencies.

"We want a stable, predictable relationship. If Russia continues to interfere with our democracy, I'm prepared to take further actions to respond. It is my responsibility as president of the United States to do so. But throughout our long history of the competition, our two countries have been able to find ways to manage tensions and to keep them from escalating out of control," Biden said last month.