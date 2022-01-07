US: World War II Soldier's Letter To His Mother Gets Delivered To His Wife After 75 Years

It is a happy feeling when you find something which was lost a few days back, isn't it? So just imagine how would someone feel if they receive a letter which was supposed to reach them 75 years ago? Something like this happened with a young American soldier in Germany who wrote a letter to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after WWII officially ended. The letter was sent by a 22-year-old Army Sgt. John Gonsalves to his mother was kept unopened at a postal service distribution facility and has now been delivered to his wife in December 2021, Boston 25 News reported.

In the letter, the army soldier Gonsalves mentioned that he was happy to hear that everything was well at his mother’s end. He further told his mother about his well being and hoped to soon return home. Even though both the son and the mother have now died, however, the US Postal Service found the address of his widow, Angelina Gonsalves and delivered it to her.

In the letter, the US soldier wrote to his mother, “Dear, Mom. Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay,“ as per AP. The letter further reads, "As for myself, I’m fine and getting along okay. But as far as the food it’s pretty lousy most of the time.”

Angelina Gonsalves receives the letter sent by her husband in1945

The USPS employees also penned a letter of their own alongside the letter sent by the US army soldier Gonsalves. In the letter, the USPS employees mentioned that the letter reached their postal facility around six weeks back. Furthermore, the USPS employees insisted that delivery of “this letter was of utmost importance to us.”

After the family of the soldier received the letter sent by John Gonsalves in 1945, they thanked the postal service for their efforts. Angelina Gonsalves told Boston 25 News that she could not believe it and added that it was “amazing” to read her husband's handwritten note. She insisted that she recalled her memories after she read the letter sent by her husband. She further said that she felt her husband’s presence more in the holidays and added that she felt like "he came back" to her.

Inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash/Representative