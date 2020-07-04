USS Nimitz And USS Ronald Reagan Conduct Dual Carrier Ops In South China Sea

As China is engaged in multiple scuffles with smaller neighbours in the South China Sea, the US Navy has deployed two carriers in the disputed waters in the region. The development was confirmed by the US Navy that USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagen are undertaking dual-carrier ops in the South China Sea region.

US Navy ops in South China Sea

US Navy has stated that the ops are being conducted to support free and open Indo-Pacific. As a part of the drill, the two carriers along with four other warships will also include round-the-clock flights in order to test the striking capability of carrier-based aircraft.

I can confirm USS Nimitz(CVN 68)&USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) are holding dual carrier ops in South China Sea to support free&open Indo-Pacific: Accreditation in Public Relations+Military Public Affairs Officer for Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Lt Cmdr S Brophy to ANI.#USNavy pic.twitter.com/pmLKERqU3o — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

"These efforts support enduring the US commitments to stand up for the right of all nations to fly, sail and operate wherever the international law allows. The opportunity for two carrier strike groups to train and operate together in a region provides combatant commanders with significant operational flexibility and capabilities that only the US Navy can command." said Lt S Brophy while confirming the development.

This comes at a time when China too has scheduled a five-day military drill around the Paracel Islands. The territory is claimed by Vietnam and China, in the South China Sea. Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Defense raised concerns over Beijing's planned military exercises in disputed waters stating that it will further destabilise the situation.

“Conducting military exercises over disputed territory in the South China Sea is counterproductive to efforts at easing tensions and maintaining stability,” Pentagon said in a statement.

The United States naval build-up in the South China Sea is seen as a show of naval force in a region amid tensions between the US and China and a sign that the Navy has bounced back from the worst days of the coronavirus outbreak.

