Are VA SOLS Cancelled Because Of The Coronavirus Outbreak In The United States?

US News

VA SOLS test is a type of important test that is held for the students studying in Virginia Public Schools. Read more to know about the details of the exam.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus has caused a lot of problems for students. The dates of their exams have been postponed and they have been waiting for the postponed dates that will be announced on March 31, 2020. After President Donald Trump made a statement about cancelling standardized tests, the Virginia Department of Education also postponed the dates for SOL testing. Let us take a look at some more details about the VA SOL test.

ALSO READ | Are NYS Regents Cancelled Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic?

What is VA SOL testing?

The Standards of Learning (SOL) is an exam that is conducted only for Virginia Public Schools. The exam consists of a test in English, mathematics, science, history, and other various subjects to test the skills of the students. SOL tests in reading, writing, mathematics, science and history also measure the success of students in meeting the Board of Education’s expectations for learning and achievement. All papers of VA SOL tests are reviewed by Virginia's classroom teachers.

ALSO READ | Trump's Big Promises On COVID-19 Often Fall Short

Virginia SOL testing dates

The exam was going to be held from April 22 to April 30, 2020. However, it is not still confirmed whether VA SOL is cancelled. As per reports, the exam is likely to be cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The VA SOL exam is held for grades K-12 in Virginia Schools.

Trump's announcement 

Trump also announced that student loan borrowers will be able to suspend their federal student loan payments without penalty and without accruing interest for at least 2 months. Furthermore, he added that the duration will also be extended if required. The government is reportedly in full support of the students.

ALSO READ | Trump Vs Fauci: President And Doctor Spar Over Unproven Drug

ALSO READ | China Accuses US President Trump Of Trying To ‘shift The Blame’ For Coronavirus Pandemic

First Published:
COMMENT
