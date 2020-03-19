The New York State Regents examinations are one of the most important tasks for students to ace in order to receive a high school diploma. The NYS Regents exams are held thrice a year and students are required to take at least five Regents exams. But, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, state schools across New York have shut down till April 1, 2020, at minimum. In this scenario, it is vital for students to know whether the NYS Regents exams scheduled for June 2020 will be a go as planned or no.

Are NYS Regents cancelled?

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa had issued a public notice addressing the situation. In the notice, it was stated that all schools including non-public and public schools both. The note issued by the official Regents boar did not talk about the Regents examinations in any way.

This has caused a matter of confusion for many students across New York State as no details about the examinations have been provided. A petition started by one of the students to put forward the discussion of cancelling or postponing the NYS Regents June exams has also been gaining a lot of momentum.

Can you help me out by signing this petition?https://t.co/e52rKMns2V @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor @NYCMayorsOffice @NYCSchools @NYSEDNews please keep in mind that regents are coming up and it’s not fair to students if New York State to take them. Read the petition please!!! — Daniel Winchester (@GamingWithDan1) March 18, 2020

The petition states that as various New York schools shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the future of the Regents examination is unsure. Yet, no formal discussion about it has begun. The petition required 25 thousand signatures and has already gained 21 thousand signatures under a week. With the current Coronavirus pandemic, it is unsure whether the NYS Regents examinations will go forward as planned, or be cancelled.

