COVID-19: 'Vaccine Or No Vaccine,' Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Reopen US

While unveiling the guidelines for reopening the country amid coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump has said that “vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back”. Owing to the unprecedented global health crisis, the businesses across the world have been shut down and the monetary impacts of the outbreak are also worrying the leaders. During such times, while the US has recorded most deaths in the world, Trump said “it’s very important” to start the process of ‘Opening Up America Again’. Further showing optimism about restarting the country, the US President that “in many cases” the vaccine is not available so “you fight through it”. He also admitted that the world has not witnessed anything similar to COVID-19 pandemic in “100 years”.

Donald Trump said, “And I just want to make something clear. It’s very important: Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back. And we’re starting the process.”

“And in many cases, they don’t have vaccines, and a virus or a flu comes, and you fight through it. We haven’t seen anything like this in 100-and-some-odd years — 1917,” he added.

Trump wants to ‘fight through it’

Further elaborating on the “fight” against the coronavirus outbreak, Trump also touched about the previously touted method to combat the crisis, that was “herd immunity”. The US President admitted that officials still “don’t know exactly”, but said that it seems people become immune to the fatal disease. Sometimes for a short while or for the rest of their life. However, Trump still said that he expects the vaccine to be developed by the end of 2020.

The US President said, “But you fight through it. And people sometimes, I guess — we don’t know exactly yet, but it looks like they become immune, or at least for a short while, and maybe for life. But you fight through it.

“But what we’d like to do, if we can, is the vaccine. I think we’re going to be successful in doing it and hopefully by the end of the year,” he added.

