Vermont Becomes First State In US To Allow Emojis On License Plate

A bill passed in the Vermont State in the US will reportedly allow the citizens to fix emojis on their license plate. According to the reports from a local affiliate to the media, the legislation was proposed in the Vermont House of Representatives that allows the drivers to personalize their license plates with selected emoticons.

Drivers can select one of the six emojis

The bill was reportedly introduced by democrat Rebecca White (D-VT) with a clause that the owner of the vehicle should be able to select one of the six emojis proposed by the government in addition to the standard letters and numbers recommended by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles.

Queensland first for emojis license plates

Therefore, the drivers will only get an opportunity to accent the status quo of the license plate and cannot have a plate abound in emojis only, suggest reports. The bill also makes Vermont the first state in the United States to approve the bill, making it the second state in the world after Australia’s Queensland that makes emojis license plates for $335, as per the reports.

Internet users have sparked a discussion in favour of the bill expressing their interest in an emoji license plate. Some already want to move to Vermont to be able to avail the opportunity of flaunting an emoji on their car. Some of the hilarious reactions have popped up on Twitter by the people gearing up to embrace this new Traffic Act.

Honestly I’m American and I didn’t get the trump joke. The license plate thing though that made me laugh. Can you imagine a high speed chase with a cop yelling “COW FACE EMOJI, EGG PLANT, PIG FACE EMOJI, 3, 8, A!” — 🌱🐰🌧RaineJK ⁷ Decalcomania (@RaineWithLuv4JK) January 29, 2020

my emoji license plate would be 💜💜💜💜💜 — andrea⁷ 🍊 (@chicosbangtan) January 29, 2020

vermont is lucky i want an emoji on my license plate — erica⁷🦋 seokjin lockdown (@singularijoon) January 29, 2020

I’m in pursuit of a white Chevy Equinox, license plate 6 9 Eggplant emoji thumbs up — bryan von (@miscellanymag) January 28, 2020

