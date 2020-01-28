Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning Song 'Bad Guy' Was Inspired By A Traffic Signal

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish created history by winning five Grammys for her song Bad Guy. The chartbuster song, sung by Eilish has an interesting Australian connection, which she has revealed in a recent interview. Here is all you need to know about Bad Guy's connection with Australia.

Bad Guy's chorus is inspired by a traffic signal in Australia

In the interview published on an online portal, the singer revealed that the chorus of Bad Guy includes sound from a traffic signal light in Australia. Reportedly, while crossing the street between their hotel and an adjacent lane, the sound of the traffic light caught the attention of the singer, who captured the sound on her phone. Reportedly her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell worked on the phone recording to develop it into a useable track. A video of their conversation was recently posted online and it is fascinating to see how the song's chorus was catapulted.

It still blows my mind that the winning song & record of the year at this year's #GRAMMYs and winner of the #Hottest100 samples the manic beeping sound that the traffic lights make in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/dvzHewgTM9 — Tim Duggan (@timduggan) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish's Bad Buy wins big at the Grammys 2020

The Grammys 2020 that was recently hosted in California, United States was a night full of surprise for Billie Eilish, who won big at the music event. The 18-year-old singer won five awards at Grammys 2020, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Here is how Billie Eilish reacted to her win at the Grammys 2020:

Billie and Finneas react to winning at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QDbZpPS6kn — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 27, 2020

Fans Reaction to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy winning Grammy

The Grammys were a huge win for women in music! Congratulations, @billieeilish ! Thanks for the inspiration. You deserve it, girl. Don't feel guilty ❤#grammys #BillieEilish #womeninmusic — Alyssa Sons (@alyssasons_) January 28, 2020

What a night last night for billieeilish and she deserved it. Congratulations for winning 3 #GRAMMYs, including #BestNewArtist, #RecordOfTheYear, and #AlbumOfTheYear. Bravo and well done Billie!! #BillieEilish… https://t.co/CD0GEICwL8 — Justin Gupana (@Justinpg284) January 28, 2020

