Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning Song 'Bad Guy' Was Inspired By A Traffic Signal

Music

Billie Eilish, in an interview, revealed that her Grammy-winning song Bad Guy was inspired by a traffic signal. Read on to know more about her interview.

Billie Eilish

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish created history by winning five Grammys for her song Bad Guy. The chartbuster song, sung by Eilish has an interesting Australian connection, which she has revealed in a recent interview. Here is all you need to know about Bad Guy's connection with Australia. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Bad Guy's chorus is inspired by a traffic signal in Australia

In the interview published on an online portal, the singer revealed that the chorus of Bad Guy includes sound from a traffic signal light in Australia. Reportedly, while crossing the street between their hotel and an adjacent lane, the sound of the traffic light caught the attention of the singer, who captured the sound on her phone. Reportedly her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell worked on the phone recording to develop it into a useable track. A video of their conversation was recently posted online and it is fascinating to see how the song's chorus was catapulted.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Gives Ariana Grande A Shout Out After Winning 'Album Of The Year' At Grammys


Billie Eilish's Bad Buy wins big at the Grammys 2020 

The Grammys 2020 that was recently hosted in California, United States was a night full of surprise for Billie Eilish, who won big at the music event. The 18-year-old singer won five awards at Grammys 2020, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Here is how Billie Eilish reacted to her win at the Grammys 2020:

Also Read | Billie Eilish-Finneas O'Connell And Other Popular Sibling Duos Of Music

Fans Reaction to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy winning Grammy 

Also Read | Billie Eilish Becomes The Youngest Artist And The First Woman To Win 4 Major Grammy Awards

Also Read | Teen Pop Star Billie Eilish And Her Brother's Finneas O'Connell's NET WORTH Will Shock You

(Promo Image Courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram)

 

 

