Video Of Donald Trump Interviewing Himself Breaks Internet; Netizens In Splits | Watch

US President Donald Trump's recent interview with Axios' correspondent Jonathan Swan has been garnering a lot of attention on social media for the past few days. Now, a morphed version of the same interview is going viral on various platforms, where an editor has smartly cropped out Swan and replaced with Donald Trump himself. So, in the video that is now creating a stir, Donald Trump can be seen interviewing himself. The video was originally shared on YouTube by user Justin T. Brown and has since been shared on a lot of platforms.

Ok. Who made this? It's genius. pic.twitter.com/EkwG2RlDel — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 5, 2020

The video was also shared on Twitter by a user named 'The Lincoln Project' and has received more than 5 million views since it was shared on August 5. The video shared on YouTube on August 4 is titled 'Donald Trump is the Dumbest Man in America² - Trump Interviews Trump' and has garnered more than 7,23,000 views. In the video, Donald Trump can be seen interviewing himself handing graphs and charts to the interviewer (himself) and suggesting that the United States is handling the COVID-19 pandemic very well and that the situation has improved in the country.

'Best spoof ever'

Netizens have flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes and jibes at the President, at the same time also praising the editing skills of the creator. One user jokingly wrote, "Man, his twin is even more delusional than himself." Another user commented, "It’s hilarious and terrifying at the same time." One said, "Absolute gold, haha. I hope more people are steered directly here so you get the credit you deserve for this magnificent piece of art." Some also dubbed it as the best Trump video ever.

